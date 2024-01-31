Construction on the Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre in Sicamous expected to begin in March

Photo: District of Sicamous

Construction on the Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre could begin as early as March, according to a report from the District of Sicamous' CAO.

CAO Kelly Bennett gave council an updated timeline on the construction of the new Shuswap (Secwépemc) Healing Centre at a Jan. 24 committee meeting.

“Weather dependent, this is tentative but I’ve got the week of March 11," she said. "And the shell and the site work should be completed by the end of August.”

Bennett also mentioned there will be a groundbreaking ceremony taking place sometime in the first week of March.

“The interior works are going to be starting tentatively in July of 2024. And with everything hopefully completed by the spring of 2025, occupancy summer of 2025.”

Despite the impending beginning of construction, Bennett said full interior costing for the health centre is still not available.

“The interior drawings are in process. We're trying to firm them out but they're a little fluid because we've had some interest from some other individuals that want to be part of the health centre which is fabulous, and that's what we want,” Bennett said.

“I don't have a date for that because we've now screwed their plans up because we're now doing some changes but the more accurate we have it before we go in to get the final costing, the less change orders we have to do, the more firm the price is.”

The future home of the Sicamous Community Health Centre, the facility will also encompass allied health services, shared community space, a centre for traditional Indigenous healing and an accommodation unit for visiting health professionals.

The project is being funded by the Rural and Northern Communities Fund of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program, the province of British Columbia through the Ministry of Municipal Affairs and District of Sicamous capital reserves. Additional funding for equipment is being pursued through the Shuswap Hospital Foundation and the District will utilize the Canada-Community Building Fund for greenspace enhancement.

Mayor Colleen Anderson expressed excitement that construction would be starting soon.