City of Salmon Arm eyes bringing in e-scooters

Photo: Jon Manchester

Salmon Arm city council has asked a city committee to look into bringing rentable e-scooters to the community.

At the Jan. 22 city council meeting, Coun. Debbie Cannon presented a motion asking the city's active transportation advisory council to look into the possibility of bringing an e-scooter program to Salmon Arm.

She said she spoke with the mayor of Vernon about how the e-scooter pilot program has gone in his city. The Vernon e-scooter program is into the second year of a three-year pilot.

“He just had nothing but good things to say about this e-scooter program,” said Cannon.

She also said she had some conversations with the e-scooter company that is working with Vernon at the last UBCM.

“And I think there's a great opportunity, seeing what comes up in the report in April after this three-year pilot project, to be ready to look at possibly having this program in Salmon Arm," Cannon said.

Coun. Tim Lavery is part of the active transportation advisory committee and he also had positive things to say about the program.

“The positive feedback from other local governments, I don't have in-depth information on this, but from Vernon, Kelowna and other jurisdictions they've been very positive about this,” Lavery said.

He told council that the agenda for the active transportation advisory committee’s February meeting is already full, so while he would bring it up at the meeting, it won't be reviewed until the next meeting in May. He also cautioned that it would likely take some time to move forward with the project.

“I view this as a 2025 initiative reporting back to the council in the fall of 2024," Lavery said. "We'd certainly speed that up if we can.”

Coun. David Gonella was similarly supportive of the idea.

“I do think that there is a huge opportunity here and that there's actually people right now in the city who will be positively affected by having this opportunity to have low-cost transportation,” Gonella continued.

“And also specifically in areas that don't have bus routes that are convenient to bring them to from point A to B.”

The motion to have the active transportation advisory committee review the possibility of an e-scooter program was passed unanimously.