Salmon Arm's new tree-protection bylaw set for public consultation

Salmon Arm council has sent its tree-protection bylaw to public consultation.

At the Jan. 22 City of Salmon Arm council meeting, Gary Buxton, the city's director of planning and community services, presented the draft of a new bylaw that will eventually replace the existing tree removal bylaw.

The focus of the bylaw is to help protect the tree canopy of Salmon Arm however it also acknowledges the need to manage trees and develop property, as well.

Buxton went over some of the recent changes to the draft.

“There are new subsections E, F and G added that essentially provide exemptions to residential property,” Buxton said.

“So smaller lots can cut up to five trees, larger parcels up to 10 and the largest lots can cut up to 12 trees per hectare to a maximum of 100 annually. What we're trying to get there is this will allow for some tree cutting and management without the need for everyone to come and get a permit.”

Another feature of the proposed bylaw is requiring replacement trees if development of a new building or subdivision requires the removal of trees.

Coun. Sylvia Lindgren was happy about the replacement provisions.

“There's some things in this bylaw that I'm particularly happy with and replacement trees is one of them,” Lindgren said.

“I think that we understand that some development needs to be done by taking trees down and being able to replace trees is an important piece of that going forward to reduce heat sinks and provide shade protection.”

The bylaw also gives developers credit for trees that are preserved on the lot after development.

“I'm particularly happy with the section that talks about getting double credit for any trees that are left,” Lindgren added.

“So we know that a 40-foot fir is going to be more effective for everything that we're looking for than a six foot poplar tree that replaces it or even two. In time those trees would be useful but in the beginning they are not.”

Lindgren did have some concerns about the residential exemptions based on lot size.

“I am concerned that probably the majority of properties in Salmon Arm that are on city size lots like the 50 by 100 or 100 by 100 lots, they probably have less than five trees on them,” she said.

“Which if we're trying to preserve trees in this particular piece would give almost every household inside the city permission to cut all their trees down. So that concerns me quite a bit.”

Buxton said he would present the bylaw to the Shuswap Construction Industry Professionals to get their feedback on the bylaw.

Coun. Debbie Cannon suggested that they should also consult the Salmon Arm Bay Nature Enhancement Society to ask about what kinds of trees are especially important to local bird species.

Buxton agreed to consult with them as well.

There will be public consultation on the bylaw through a public workshop with information and a question and answer period in early or mid February.

After these public consultation sessions the bylaw will be brought back to the council with any changes for first and second reading.