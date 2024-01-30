Preliminary budget report eyes 3.33% tax increase for Sicamous

Photo: Google Guide/Jihwan Park

Preliminary budget report has Sicamous set for a 3.33% tax increase.

At the Jan. 24 District of Sicamous Select Finance Committee meeting, Bianca Colonna, chief financial officer for the municipality, presented a preliminary budget report estimating a 3.33 per cent tax increase.

A previous report had the 2024 budget set for a net increase of $105,000, but with funds coming in from new construction projects that was offset to $54,400, which resulted in a base tax increase of 1.08 per cent.

The new report included a number of items set to increase the 2024 budget including rehab on a CKPC rail crossing, headlease/dredging, Trans-Canada Highway corridor study and WildSafe BC program.

With these items accounted for Colonna presented the 3.33 per cent tax increase.

Councillors in attendance were happy with the proposed increase, especially in light of the larger increases likely in other communities.

“We've looked at some other preliminary reports as well as other taxes that are proposed for 2024,” said Kelly Bennett, the district's chief administrative officer.

“I could barely find anything under 5 per cent — Salmon Arm’s 5.59 per cent, Revelstoke 5 per cent, Vernon is 5.49 per cent, Lake Country’s 10.02 per cent, Kamloops is 10.81 per cent, Osoyoos is 37 per cent. ... At the District of Sicamous, we do a very, very good job of making our dollar scratch and maximizing our efficiency."

Mayor Colleen Anderson expressed gratitude for the staff’s hard work.

“Thank you for all the hours you put in," she said.

"I know you've been working really hard on this. And, you know what, we've done a great job on controlling costs.”

She also questioned whether they were putting enough into reserves, pointing to significant tax hikes in communities like Osoyoos.

Bennett responded that the district still needs to complete an asset management plan to know for sure but the district does put a lot into reserves already.

“I don't know if it's enough, but we do allocate a million dollars of our $5 million tax base into capital every year,” Bennett said.

“$620,000 goes into reserves and $450,000 or $425,000 goes into actual capital for the year. For a small local government, I think that's a lot.”

Looking ahead, Bennett said upgrades to the wastewater treatment plan is likely to be the most expensive project taken on by the municipality in the near future.

“I think our biggest thing will be our wastewater treatment plant, which we're going to have to look at upgrading that and we will probably have to get long term financing and debt to do the upgrades because it's going to be a big one," she said,.

More information on the budget and further discussion will take place at the next select finance committee meeting on Feb. 28.