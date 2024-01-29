Sicamous Community Health Centre to welcome new doctor in fall

Photo: Sicamous Community Health Centre

The Sicamous Community Health Centre will welcome a new full-time physician later this year.

Dr. Ebikabowei "Lucky" Kotingo will join the primary healthcare team at the Sicamous Community Health Centre in the fall of 2024.

Kotingo was recruited through the Practice Ready Assessment BC program. The program recruits internationally trained family physicians who have completed residencies in family medicine outside of Canada.

“We look forward to Dr. Kotingo and his family living, working and being part of our community,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson. “Thank you for choosing Sicamous.”

Kotingo is committed for three years of service in the Health Centre.

“I feel excited to make Sicamous my place of primary assignment for my Return of Service (ROS) and the Shuswap my new home,” Kotingo said.

Karen Eastland, SCHC manager accompanied Kotingo on a visit to the health centre last week. Shuswap North Okanagan Division of Family Practice executive director Tracey Kirkman and Sicamous council members Pam Beech and Malcolm Makayev were also in attendance.

“Dr. Kotingo was very moved by the warm reception he received and was gobsmacked by the beauty of the area,” Eastland commented.

“He said, ‘I have found our new home.’”