Sicamous Mounties arrest suspect in December assault, carjacking

Sicamous Mounties say they've made an arrest in connection with a case in which a senior was assaulted last month and had his vehicle stolen.

In a news release Monday, police reported that the person believed responsible for assaulting and robbing a 90-year-old man has been located and arrested.

Sicamous RCMP Sgt. Murray McNeil said the incident took place on Dec. 1.

“The owner of the vehicle, a 90 year old resident of Salmon Arm had been at a fast food restaurant that afternoon when he was approached by a man he did not know," he said.

The man allegedly pressured the senior into giving him a ride before becoming aggressive when the victim pulled into a gas station in Sicamous.

“He told the stranger he would not be driving him any further. The man then grabbed the keys from the ignition. He told the victim to exit the vehicle before pushing the elderly man from his own vehicle,” McNeil said.

Police said they found the victim's vehicle abandoned in the Malakwa area later that day.

“The Sicamous RCMP later identified 57-year-old Rodney Boyd Gerow of no fixed address as the suspect in the robbery and assault,” McNeil said.

“Charges of assault causing bodily harm and robbery were approved against Gerow and an arrest warrant was issued.”

Gerow was located and arrested by the Calgary Police Service on Monday and is now being held in custody.

“The elderly victim felt pressured into helping a person he thought was in need and this individual rewarded that gesture by assaulting him," McNeil said.

“The act of robbing a senior with violence is an act of cowardice that prompted this investigation to become a priority for the Sicamous detachment."

Gerow is expected to be transported back to BC for a court appearance and bail hearing on the matter.