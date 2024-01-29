Salmon Arm Tennis Club says unplug and play free lessons a smashing success

Photo: Salmon Arm Tennis Club

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club says its Unplug and Play lessons were a smashing success.

On Saturday, club hosted free lessons for children and adults as part of Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society’s Unplug and Play Week.

Unplug and Play Week is an initiative encouraging families to unplug from technology and engage in offline activities.

More than 55 adults and children took part in the free tennis lessons provided by Coach Bill Spencer from the Salmon Arm Tennis Club.

Volunteers who helped run the lessons included club vice president Marianne Van Buskirk, Indira Greenhough and one of the club’s junior players, Liam Spencer.

As part of the event all participants were given free books courtesy of the Literary Alliance of the Shuswap Society.

For more information about the Salmon Arm Tennis Club and events they may be running in the future visit their website.