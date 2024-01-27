North Okanagan-Shuswap school district learns more students are dealing with food insecurity issues

Photo: Pixabay

School District 83 trustees learned students are working more and are struggling with food security.

At their last board meeting, Director of Instruction Gillian Dawe-Taylor and Vice-Principal of Student Wellness Tanya Harrington presented the findings of the B.C. Adolescent Health Survey and how the North Okanagan-Shuswap district is providing support.

Dawe-Taylor explained the survey, which has been done by the McCreary Centre every five years since 1992, shows health issues, trends and emerging issues.

Dawe-Taylor said, along with other data sources, it is used to help the department plan how to reduce barriers and risk factors and links directly to the strategic plan's human and social development pillar and also greatly impacts intellectual development.

"You can't optimize student learning until we optimize their wellbeing," said Dawe-Taylor. "When you look at the population data, students who responded in 2017-18 compared to those in 2022-23, a highlight is that we have gone from 22 per cent to 38 per cent who can speak at least a few words of an Indigenous language. The rest, post COVID, is a little less optimistic."

Dawe-Taylor said 33 per cent are not eating breakfast on school days, 12 per cent went to bed hungry because there wasn't enough money for food, and 25 per cent have caretaker duties for another family member.

She said 28 per cent report missing a day of school in the last month due to family responsibility, and 45 per cent are working at paid jobs.

To help support vulnerable youth, the district is working with the Shuswap Family Centre's Launch Program, which helps youth find employment. Food security has been a huge focus this year with the establishment of the Ministry's Feeding Futures funding.

The district-wide Feeding Futures program has grown throughout the year, bringing healthy breakfasts and lunches to many students.

"Shuswap Food Action Society has been a huge collaborative partner in this work," Harrington said. "Not only has the program been feeding kids so they are ready to learn, but also building school community through food and meals together."

Harrington highlighted the support for students' learning experiences and ongoing behaviour code professional development. This training equips staff with the knowledge to understand and effectively intervene when students are struggling.

Harrington is engaging in a mentorship with highly skilled professionals at the BC Children's Hospital Kelty Mental Health Resource Centre. She will use the information to conduct a scan of the District's strengths and areas needing improvement in supporting student well-being.

She also discussed the work being done at the district's two Wellness Centres - Salmon Arm Secondary and Eagle River Secondary - where students can get low-barrier access to doctor or nurse practitioners twice a month.

"They have some important work going on through wellness centres and it is getting more and more robust," Harrington added.

The department is going to be surveying schools to assess social emotional practices and needs and will make recommendations for supports and resources. They are also looking at establishing some new pilot projects in the area of social emotional learning, Nadine Moore will be joining the Integrated Child and Youth (ICY) Team as a clinical counsellor.

- with files from SD 83