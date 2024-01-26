RCMP say assault at Salmon Arm car wash result of payment machine frustration

Photo: Castanet file photo

Mounties say car wash payment frustration lead to an assault.

“On Jan. 11 a complainant reported a man had broken a payment screen, and pushed an employee at a local car wash business, after getting frustrated with the payment process,” Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP in a press release.

Police said the incident was caught on video.

Police were able to locate the suspect and place him under arrest.

He was later released with a future court date to speak to the allegations.