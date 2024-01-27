Eagle Valley Rescue Society asks District of Sicamous to integrate road rescues into the fire department

Photo: Eagle Valley Rescue Society

Eagle Valley Rescue Society has asked District of Sicamous to absorb the service into the fire department.

Kelly Hesleton attended the Jan. 24 District of Sicamous Select Finance committee meeting in order to present the case for integrating road rescue services into the Sicamous Fire Department.

Eagle Valley Rescue Society has operated as a non-profit road rescue service in Sicamous since 1994.

Citing falling volunteer numbers, she said there is simply no way for the society to continue in its current form but they provide a critical service for the community.

“We have two primary roles that we do: if your vehicle goes over the bank, and we get called out we will do a rope rescue, and the second thing is extraction,” Hesleton said.

“If you are trapped in your vehicle, we have the tools and knowledge to actually get you out of that safely.“

“In bigger cities, that is something that is already a function of the fire department,” she added.

The report says merging the groups would be at no cost to the tax payers in 2024 as the transition will take some time and the society has funds to cover the rest of the year.

It is expected there will need to be $30,000 to $50,000 budgeted to cover rescue services in future years if this goes ahead.

When the society is dissolved, the District of Sicamous will gain possession of the society’s state-of-the-art rescue equipment and $60,000 from their reserves.

“I'm asking for you to embrace this service as part of the fire department,” Hesleton said.

“Thank you very much to all the volunteers. It's sometimes a traumatic job and stressful. So thank you for all that you do,” Mayor Colleen Anderson said. "As a member of the council I support this as well."

“Clearly this is such a much-needed service in the community and we have to find a way to make sure that this continues on and thank you for bringing this forward,” said Coun. Ian Baillie.

“It's important to ask for help and sometimes organizations don't ask for help when they get into difficulty. So I commend you for doing that today.”

A motion to have staff look into the possibility of integrating the road rescue service as part of local government was passed unanimously.