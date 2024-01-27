South Shuswap Rides announces expanded service with purchase of new electric vehicle

Photo: Pixabay

A Shuswap rideshare is expanding its operations with the purchase of a second electric vehicle.

The new South Shuswap Rides vehicle cost $95,327 and was purchased with funds provided by the provincial government as well as local governments and the South Shuswap Transportation Society.

The expanded service was announced by Sean Fraser, Minister of housing, infrastructure and community, Natalya Melnychuk, Area G director of the CSRD, and Paul Demenok, President of the South Shuswap Transportation Society.

“We are proud to support this purchase to expand South Shuswap Rides that, in turn, will help better connect residents with their community,” Fraser said.

“We will continue working with municipalities across Canada to provide transit service options that meet the unique needs of rural communities.”

The South Shuswap Rides service began in 2020 and has been growing steadily since. The service helps seniors, people with disabilities, people who are unable to drive and people without vehicles.

South Shuswap Rides currently operates in the communities of Tappen, Blind Bay, Sorrento, Notch Hill, Sunnybrae and Eagle Bay.

“The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is pleased to offer support for this much-needed service, which benefits many residents, especially seniors and those with mobility challenges, who are without access to public transit or other means of travel.” Melnychuk said.

“The collaboration with the South Shuswap Transportation Society has tremendous benefits for residents of this rural area,” she added.

“It ensures those with limited transportation options can continue to live in their community while still being able to safely travel to essential services like medical appointments.”

Last year, 19 volunteer drivers delivered 300 rides covering 25,733 kilometres of door to door transport.

All driving was done using one electric car so the addition of a second electric car will allow for expanded service.

“On behalf of all residents of the South Shuswap, I would like to extend my sincere thanks and appreciation to our sponsors, the Government of Canada, Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union, Shuswap Community Foundation and Sorrento Tirecraft because this service and this car would not be possible without their generous support,” Demenok said.

“I would also like to recognize our group of 23 volunteer drivers because without them this couldn’t occur either. Thank you all,” he added.