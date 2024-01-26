School district asked to support efforts to build trail connecting Haney Heritage Village, Little Mountain Park

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance

Support from School District 83 is being sought for an Agricultural Land Commission application to create a walking trail from Haney Heritage park to Little Mountain Park in the Salmon Arm area.

Adrian Bostock of the Shuswap Trail Alliance and Garry Landers of the Salmon Arm Museum and Heritage Association attended the Jan. 23 School District 83 board of education meeting to request support for an application to the ALC necessary to complete the trail.

“The dream of Dr. Mary Thomas was to have the trail system run from Haney Heritage Park (east of Salmon Arm) all the way to Neskonlith Village [west of Salmon Arm]. This has also become a dream of mine," Landers said.

Dr. Mary Thomas was a Neskonlith elder and ethnobotanist who was a pioneer in early childhood education and a tireless advocate for environmental protection.

“[There’s] no other way of getting to the village, other than by road. We're trying to get people out of their cars …and to be able to walk to Haney Park.”

With the proximity to nearby schools, Landers added that he hoped students would be able to put the proposed trail to good use.

The application is requesting permission to create the trail along Agricultural Land Reserve farmland.

“When completed, the Salmon Arm Heritage Trail will physically link our colonial past [as captured by Haney Heritage Park] with the Indigenous past modelled by the evolving Neskonlith Village at the mouth of the Salmon River,” Landers said.

In 2009 the plan was adopted as part of the City of Salmon Arm’s greenway strategy within the Official Community Plan.

“A portion of the trail already exists in the form of the Turner Creek Trail and Little Mountain Park as well as the foreshore trails,” continued Landers

“Completion of the Heritage Trail would require the construction of the connecting trail between Little Mountain Park and then an elevated walkway around the West Bay to join the Neskonlith Village.”

Bostock said he is requesting a letter of support from the board to the ALC to show support for the application, hopefully before the start of summer.

Amanda Krebs, chair of the board of education, thanked Bostock for the presentation.

The board has an established practice to refrain from making decisions during the meeting where a delegation has presented.

The request will instead be discussed by the board at its next meeting, which is slated for Feb. 20.