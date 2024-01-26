Salmon Arm man out $50K after sending cash to fraudster posing as American girlfriend

Photo: Castanet file photo

A Salmon Arm man is out $50,000 after sending cash to a person posing as his American girlfriend, according to police.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the man contacted Mounties on Jan. 15 to say he'd sent $50,000 over the past year to someone posing as his girlfriend, who he believed to be living in Baltimore, Md.

“The man was wishing to pursue charges after the person stopped communication,” Hodges said.

The man told police he had never actually seen the person and didn’t know what they looked like. He had only ever spoken to them over Skype.

“Police had no way to identify a suspect and the complainant had willingly sent money, making charges unlikely,” Hodges said.

To learn more about how to protect yourself from frauds and scams visit the Canadian Anti-Fraud centre website for tips and lists of known scams.

If you think you've been targeted by scammers, contact your local police.