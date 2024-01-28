Salmon Arm residents scammed by fraudsters posing as telecom reps, police say

Photo: Castanet file photo

A pair of Salmon Arm residents have fallen victim to fraudsters posing as telecommunications company representatives, police say.

In a news release, RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges of the Salmon Arm RCMP reported two separate instances of fraudsters posing as telecommunications companies.

“On Jan. 12, a woman reported she received a phone call from who she believed to be Shaw telecommunications,” Hodges said.

“They told the woman, because she was a long-standing customer, she qualified for a discount on her internet if she paid for a full year upfront.”

Police said the woman provided the scammer with her credit card information, including CVV code.

The woman realized she had been scammed when her internet no longer worked.

When she contacted Shaw telecommunications, they denied having contacted her.

“Further investigation showed the $995.90 payment was made to 'Shawca,' not Shaw.ca, and that the money was processed through PayPal to AirBnB,” Hodges added.

“The woman has opened a complaint to her credit card company to hopefully get a refund.”

The second incident of telecommunications scamming took place a little over a week later.

“On Jan. 23, a man reported he received a text message from what he believed was his cell phone service provider, Rogers Wireless, with a 647 area code,” Hodges said.

“The text message was offering a promotion that required the complainant to prepay for a full year in the amount of $1,497.”

Police said the man paid the amount with his credit card and he believed his Rogers account had changed, but he was unsure as to how.

“The man showed police a PayPal invoice he received,” Hodges added.

“The man was directed to contact his credit card company to try and recoup the payment.”

RCMP want to remind the public to exercise extra caution when receiving unrequested phone calls from persons with sales pitches.

“Police highly discourage providing personal information, or payment information over the phone to unknown callers," Hodges said.

"Additionally, it is not normal to pay upfront for internet or phone services.”

Anyone who thinks they have been targeted by fraudsters should contact their local police.