Salmon Arm RCMP report catching two prohibited drivers behind the wheel

Photo: Castanet file photo

Two prohibited drivers were caught behind the wheel by Salmon Arm RCMP.

Const. Andrew Hodges, of the Salmon Arm RCMP, said in a press release two separate traffic stops found prohibited drivers operating a motor vehicle.

“On Jan. 12, Salmon Arm RCMP engaged in a traffic stop of a vehicle that was running and stopped against a snow bank, with the driver hunched over the steering wheel,” Hodges said.

“The female driver denied being the driver, despite the vehicle still being in drive.”

Police confirmed the woman was prohibited from driving.

She was issued a ticket for no insurance and the vehicle was impounded for a mandatory minimum seven days.

“The vehicle was also issued a notice and order for a full vehicle inspection due to obvious safety concerns,” Hodges said.

The driver was issued a court date to speak to the allegations.

Exactly one week later, Mounties found another prohibited driver behind the wheel.

“On Jan. 19 at 12:30 p.m., Salmon Arm RCMP stopped a blue Dodge Caravan,” Hodges reported.

“The driver was known to police to have active warrants out of Kelowna. The man was arrested and also confirmed to be prohibited from driving.”

Police impounded the vehicle for the mandatory seven days.

“The man was transported to cells where he was remanded in custody for the warrants, and also served a future court date to speak to the driving while prohibited charge,” Hodges finished.