Sicamous council earmarks $1,500 for upcoming women's fastball tournament

Photo: Pixabay

The District of Sicamous council will pitch in $1,500 to support an upcoming women's fastball tournament.

Jake Dewitt, Sicamous Minor Softball president, submitted a letter requesting support from the district for the 2024 Sicamous Ladies Open. The tournament is scheduled to take place on May 25 and 26 in Finlayson Park.

In the letter, Dewitt asked for $1,500 to help pay for officials and field preparations for the tournament. He also requested the use of the Eagle’s Nest modular accommodation unit to house tournament officials.

The Eagle's Nest is a dormitory-style housing unit located behind the arena which houses the Sicamous Eagles junior hockey team and coaches during the Kootenay International Junior Hockey League season.

Sarah Kyllo, the district's chief deputy officer, told council members they had approved $3,000 to help fund two tournaments last year, so $1,500 for one tournament was comparable.

Staff also clarified this request had already been included in the budget.

“I think it's really important that we continue to support this fastball tournament, and Jake does a lot of work to put it on,” said Mayor Colleen Anderson.

Coun. Siobhan Rich thanked Dewitt for his work, which she said brings people to the community.

Since the money was already accounted for in the budget, no motion by council was necessary to provide the funds.