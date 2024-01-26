Sicamous council approves permits for new housing projects, laud upcoming developments

Photo: District of Sicamous

Sicamous councillors say they are excited about plans for new building projects in the community this year, approving a pair of permits for proposed residential developments at Wednesday's council meeting.

At the District of Sicamous council meeting on Jan. 24, building permit applications for two new projects were up for approval.

First up on the agenda was a building permit for a proposed 37-unit seniors housing complex at 316 Mackie Pl. The housing complex is being developed by Eagle Valley Senior Citizens Housing Society, in partnership with BC Housing.

The District of Sicamous provided EVSCH with a one acre parcel of land in order to increase the supply of available homes for seniors.

“I just want to say how excited I am about this, and how quickly this has come together,” said Coun. Siobhan Rich.

“Just really tip your hats to everybody here for this. It's incredible.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson agreed.

“It's a great project for Sicamous," Anderson said.

The motion to issue a development permit for the project was carried unanimously.

The second development permit up for a vote was for a proposed 40-unit expansion to the Deer Run Estates mobile home park at 251 Hillier Rd. The park currently has 35 units.

“I love all these development permits,” Anderson said, as she read aloud the motion for the mobile home park development permit application.

Coun. Ian Baillie said he knows several people who live in the existing park, and firmly supports the project.

“I really look forward to seeing this do well,” he said, adding he believes this type of project is needed in town.

“I think this will sell out very quickly for them as well, just like their other one.”

The motion to approve the development permit for the mobile park expansion was also carried.

At the end of the council meeting, Coun. Malcolm Makayev said he was excited about all the development happening in Sicamous this year.

“2024 is going to be the busiest year ever for Sicamous," Makayev said.

"We've got a $225 million project for Bruhn Bridge. We've got a $25 million senior housing project, a $20 million family housing project. We’ve got a $6 million community health centre, all being built this year.”

Anderson added the Finlayson Park pump track is also being built, with the CSRD contributing $398,250 for the project.

“Sicamous is going to be under construction this year, in a big way,” Makayev said.