Salmon Arm RCMP investigating after two tool thefts reported

Photo: Castanet file photo

Police are investigating after receiving two separate reports of expensive tools stolen from Salmon Arm properties.

In a Thursday news release, Salmon Arm RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said on Jan. 15, officers were notified about an alarm going off at a business in the 1000-block of 10th Avenue SW.

Hodges said Mounties arrived within minutes to find a glass door had been smashed and someone had entered the premises.

“Video surveillance showed at 12:33 a.m. two unknown male suspects enter the business, steal several new Milwaukee tools, and depart, all within 20 seconds,” Hodges said.

Hodges said a second theft took place two days later.

“On Jan. 17 at 8 a.m., a man reported a break in at a worksite on 10th Avenue NE," he said.

Officers found a temporary door had been pried open, and tools valued at approximately $1,500 were stolen.

Both files are still under investigation, and police are asking anyone with information about either incident to contact Salmon Arm RCMP.