Dock owner coalition asks Sicamous council to forgo rail trail to preserve docks

A coalition of Shuswap property owners and residents asked the District of Sicamous Wednesday to forgo plans for a rail trail, voicing concerns about losing docks on Mara Lake.

Randy McDonald and Jeremy Fehr, BC Dock Owners Coalition representatives, spoke about the matter at the Jan. 24 district council meeting. McDonald and Fehr said they each have docks on Mara Lake, next to the land that will be used for the Shuswap Okanagan Rail Trail.

The trail is administered in partnership by the Columbia Shuswap Regional District, the Regional District of North Okanagan, and Splatsin First Nation.

Crossing agreements were drafted by the ownership group to allow residents that live across the trail to continue to use their docks. In the agreements, residential owners are offered a 10-year term with a two year cancellation notice and a $1,000 permit fee.

However, dock owners argued the agreements aren’t fair, noting the agricultural crossing agreement is a lifetime agreement with no fees, and commercial agreements are on a 25-year term with an automatic 25 year renewal.

“I'm here to tell you that I believe that the only solution here is that CSRD needs to rezone this property in order for them to develop,” McDonald said.

“I think it's very, very simple to ask for the CSRD to simply give us the same provisions and same agreement as the agricultural crossings or no agreement at all and this issue is over.”

The District of Sicamous will have a public hearing on Feb. 14 about rezoning on Mara Lake to allow rail trail construction to begin. Council will then vote on the rezoning application.

Several councillors spoke up in support of the dock owners

“You guys have been there for a long time, and you're a part of our community and you pay good taxes and I support you 100 per cent,” said Coun. Gord Bushell.

Coun. Ian Baillie also voiced support for the dock owners. Baillie said if there's any chance a dock would be "pulled out of there for any reason...that's going to set up a very bad precedent in this area."

“I don't want to see one dock gone, not one," Baillie said.

Mayor Colleen Anderson had a different perspective.

“Kelly [Bennett, Chief Administrative Officer] gave a lot of you a call and asked what you wanted, and asked what your concerns were. The contracts were a little bit complicated, they weren't long enough. …I mean they did what we asked them to do, so that’s why we held back on the zoning," Anderson said.

“You asked for longer contract terms, so that's what the CSRD looked at and what the CSRD proposed and gave you guys.”

Bennett provided an overview of the changes made to the original crossing agreements.

“The permits are now assignable. The termination period is increased from 90 days to two years. The cost structure remains unchanged from what it was previously," Bennett said.

The dock owners had crossing agreements in place with CP Rail, the previous owners of the rail line.

“I know we've spent a lot of time on it, and it's disappointing to hear that it's not sufficient, you know, for everybody to feel satisfied with, but to be honest to go back to CSRD and RDNO and Splatsin, I don't think the answer is going to change, just my opinion on it,” Bennett said.

Coun. Siobhan Rich spoke out in support of the dock owners.

“It just kind of feels like a lot of bullying, that it's ‘this is what we're doing, and if you don't like it too bad,’” Rich said.

“We pay into the CSRD, these are our citizens, it is also our lake.”

Baillie said he had concerns if rezoning continues, dock owners would be left behind.

“That's not right," Baillie said.

“I want to be voting for the rail trail. But I don't want to do it if it's selling our residents down the river, or the channel, for lack of a better word.”

There will be a public hearing on Feb. 14 about the issue before council puts rezoning to a vote.