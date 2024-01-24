Controlled burning ongoing in Shuswap Provincial Park as part of fuel mitigation project

Photo: Google Guide/ Tom McRae

A fuel mitigation project could mean smoke on the horizon in Shuswap Provincial Park.

In a Facebook post, the Scotch Creek and Lee Creek Fire Department told residents they shouldn't be alarmed if they see smoke rising from Shuswap Provincial Park over the coming months.

The fire department said BC Parks has started a multi-year fuel mitigation project in the park. The first phase of the project includes controlled burning of possible wildfire fuel sources.

The project is part of the Crown Land Wildfire Risk Reduction program, which focuses on controlling wildfire risk on Crown lands located near communities and critical infrastructure.

Similar work is expected to take place near Celista, Anglemont, Lee Creek, and Saint Ives, as well as around Salmon Arm on Mt. Ida and the Fly Hills.

For more information on the program, residents can visit the Community Resiliency Investment program webpage.

For more information on specific work being done in the park, residents can contact Sean Owens at [email protected].