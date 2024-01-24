Scotch Creek Firehall rebuild leads to spirited discussion at CSRD meeting

Photo: Josh Dawson Wreckage of the Scotch Creek Firehall after it burned down in August

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District has to think fast to decide what to do about the Scotch Creek Firehall, which was destroyed in August when a wildfire swept through the North Shuswap.

That's what directors were told last week, when Derek Sutherland, the CSRD's general manager of community and protective services, presented a report seeking direction on the project.

The Lower East Adams Lake wildfire went on a 20-kilometre run through the North Shuswap on Aug. 18, destroying the building that housed the Scotch Creek Firehall and an adjacent community centre.

“As we know the community centre was attached to the firehall facility when it burned, and we have the opportunity now to make some decisions around whether or not we build those facilities back as they were together or to separate them," Sutherland said.

Director Jay Simpson raised concerns about whether rebuilding the firehall with the same capacity as before would be sufficient for future growth. Sutherland said a rebuilt hall of the same size would be suitable for about 20 years, after which time another hall will likely be built in Lee Creek.

Further complicating the rebuilding issue is that the fire department cannot operate for long without a permanent home.

Clock ticking on temporary hall

“Right now we only have 18 months of business continuity insurance to pay for a temporary facility and, of course, every month that goes by after the fire we're eroding that 18 months," Sutherland said.

"We're probably about four months into that business continuity insurance."

Director Rhona Martin spoke about the importance of the community centre.

"In Scotch Creek, there is no school, there is no other big building there, they would have to go down to Celista," she said. "So it's fulfilled the needs of the community for a long, long time.”

Sutherland suggested splitting the buildings could lead to other issues.

“If we were to buy property in Scotch Creek to build a new firehall, we would have to buy that property through the fire service. And we would likely need to build the firehall on the new property, saving the old property for a potential community services building in the future, or community hall in the future," he said.

“So the challenge is that if we go to public assent for a new service area, the public may say, no, we don't want a service area for a new community hall. And, then there is just no community hall in that area, and then we sell the property as a surplus asset.”

It's decision time, CAO says

CAO John MacLean was asked to clarify what CSRD staff was asking of the committee.

“We're at a decision point in terms of what we do. The default position is we rebuild what we have on the current site — that's the simplest solution," he said.

“We could, through the fire service, buy another piece of property to build the fire hall and then have that one-acre parcel as surplus land that we could do something with.”

While the committee was debating a motion to rebuild the firehall and community centre on the same site, several directors raised concerns about making a decision before consulting the community.

“I thought that it would be important for the CSRD to come to the community and say, 'These are the questions that we have discussed at the board table, and we would like your input,'” Martin said.

“Would you like to separate them, recognizing that if you separate them, then we have to go out to you with a referendum asking you to establish a new service? And that would be the cost of buying land, building a building, all of that kind of thing.”

Delays expected to be costly

MacLean stressed the importance of reaching a decision soon.

“I'm concerned that forestalling or exploring this option and that option in rebuilding the firehall will delay us further and cost us more money," he said.

“And the longer we delay making this decision on what to do on the current site, delays the construction of a new firehall.”

Director Dean Trumbley said public consultation is even more important after the wildfires.

“And the reality is, this is a community that already feels abandoned by the province. … Whether it's valid or not, they do," he said.

“And I think I have to defeat this [current motion] and say, 'Let's just take some time to go to the community and come back.'"

Martin agreed with Trumbley and put forward a motion to table the current motion to rebuild the fire hall until after public consultation.

The committee agreed to have Simpson work with Sutherland and MacLean to put together a list of clear options on rebuilding for public consultation.

“And I just wanted to end this conversation with the fact that we brought this to the board, knowing that this is a really positive opportunity for this community to potentially do something that's a little bit better than it was or if we have to build it on the same site we'll build something fantastic for the community,” Sutherland said.