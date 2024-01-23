Salmon Arm RCMP say jealousy was behind assault outside local pub

Photo: Castanet file photo

Police say jealousy over mutual girlfriend led to an assault outside a Salmon Arm pub.

According to Mounties, police were called to the Crown and Anchor Pub at about 11:30 p.m. on Dec. 28 for a report of an assault in progress.

“Police attended and spoke with the victim who confirmed he was attacked by a man that’s jealous of his friendship with a mutual female friend," RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said in a news release.

Police obtained video footage that supported the allegations but were unable to locate the suspect.

Hodges said the incident is still under investigation.