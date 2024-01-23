Man reports truck stolen before setting it on fire, Salmon Arm police say

Photo: Castanet file photo

Police in Salmon Arm are investigating an incident in which a man set his own pickup truck on fire.

RCMP Const. Andrew Hodges said the incident occurred in the second week of January.

“On Jan. 8, a man reported his white GMC Sierra was stolen from Sunnybrae," he said. "At the same time, a second complainant reported two people with face coverings leaving walking away from a GMC Sierra.”

When police located the suspects, they discovered that one of them was the man who called to report the stolen truck.

“The two suspects both appeared to be intoxicated and could not explain when or where he was last with his GMC truck,” Hodges said.

Police quickly found the vehicle, which Hodges said was burned out.

The owner of the truck later admitted to police that he set the truck on fire but would not tell them why he did it.