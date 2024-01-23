Salmon Arm RCMP reports increase in property crime at council meeting

Photo: Salmon Arm RCMP

Instances of property crime in Salmon Arm increased during the last few months of 2023, and Mounties say mischief is to blame.

Staff Sgt. Scott West presented the Salmon Arm RCMP fourth quarter report to city council at its Jan. 22 meeting.

West said in the last three months of the year, police responded to a total of 1,882 calls for service. Of these, about 1,395 were in city limits, representing about 74 per cent of the RCMP's total workload.

"Our break and enter reports are down within the city, but they increased in the rural areas, and other property crime has increased," West said.

"That is due to an increase of fraud and criminal code mischief. Theft under [$5,000] plays a large component in that increase as well."

West said the increase in property crime is largely due to instances of mischief. In the fourth quarter of 2023, property crime was up 35 per cent, and nearly half of this increase was because of calls for mischief.

“So that would be loss of enjoyment of property, so somebody's causing a disturbance. Or they are impeding someone in using their property, i.e. a business owner and their front steps. That would be criminal code mischief.”

The report shows all calls for service in 2023 were up 4.6 per cent, although there was a significant decrease in calls for sexual offences, break and enters and drug investigations.

West also took some time to talk to council about the RCMP’s work with the new Marshlands Shelter.

“Our office members as well as municipal bylaw partnered together, and with a focus over the last quarter on the unhoused situation within our city, we worked extensively moving people to the newly commissioned and publicized shelter,” said West.

“We made sure everybody that we dealt with that was unhoused knew that the shelter was available. And I think that's been a very high contributing factor to its occupancy rate.”

Coun. Wallace Richmond spoke up to thank the RCMP for their work related to the shelter.

“The opening of the shelter was the end of basically something we've been all working towards since COVID in March of 2020," Richmond said.

“I think it's important that the community know that the RCMP was there from the beginning on those calls to make sure that the unhomed were provided the best accommodation we could [offer] under the circumstances.”

The councillor said there are many who are now living in safer conditions than they were six months ago.

"That takes a community effort to achieve," Richmond said.