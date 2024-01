Photo: Castanet

UPDATE 2:30 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway has now reopened in the Tappen area, reports DriveBC.

ORIGINAL 12:25 p.m.

The Trans-Canada Highway is closed near Salmon Arm, according to DriveBC.

The agency said a collision has the highway closed in both directions in the Tappen area, just west of Salmon Arm.

The next update is expected at 2:15 p.m.