District of Sicamous considering development cost charge increases

The District of Sicamous committee of the whole is considering a recommendation from staff to increase the amount of development cost charges collected on residential, commercial and industrial developments.

The committee will discuss the proposed DCC rate changes at its Jan. 24 meeting.

“DCCs are collected to pay for a portion of the cost to expand and upgrade the district’s infrastructure to meet the needs and impacts of growth,” wrote Darrell Symbaluk, operations manager, in a report prepared for the committee.

“Staff intends to bring the bylaw forward to a future regular council meeting for first and second reading by council.”

The report said the district hired Urban Systems to conduct a review of its development cost charges, as the last review was conducted in 2018.

The Urban Systems DCC review report laid out the case for raising rates.

“Since then (2018), some projects have been completed, the approach to some infrastructure issues has changed, costs have risen for construction and land acquisition, new information has become available on anticipated growth and related infrastructure and sanitary treatment needs, and growth projections have changed," the document said.

The report from Urban Systems recommended a rate increase between 88 per cent and 211 per cent for different types of development.

The proposed DCC rate for residential development is about $12,336 per lot — a $5,700, or 88 per cent increase over 2018 rates.

Commercial developments are set for the highest DCC rate increase by percentage, with a 211 per cent increase. The previous rate was set at $20.31 per square metre of floor area, and the proposed rate is $63.16 for square metre.

The proposed changes would put Sicamous DCCs at a higher rate than Salmon Arm, but lower than Revelstoke.

The changes will be forwarded to the Ministry of Municipal Affairs for review. Once it’s approved by the Inspector of Municipalities, council can proceed with a third reading and adoption of the bylaw.