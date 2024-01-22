Expansion sought for Sicamous mobile home park, 40 new units proposed

Photo: District of Sicamous A proposed expansion to the Deer Run Estates mobile home park. The existing units are shown in yellow, while purple indicates the proposed 40-unit expansion.

A Sicamous mobile home park could double in size, with a development permit application for the proposed 40-unit expansion heading to council for approval at a future meeting.

The district's planning and development committee discussed the proposed expansion for Deer Run Estates, located at 251 East Hillier Rd., during its meeting on Jan. 17.

This plan is the second phase of development for the mobile home park, which currently includes 35 units developed by Eagle Homes.

Nicole Hansen, development services manager, prepared a report about the proposal, explaining the existing park and the proposed expansion are under separate titles, but the developer plans to consolidate them into one park.

Greg Darroch of Franklin Engineering attended the meeting to discuss the plans, describing the expansion as “pretty straightforward.”

The existing 35 units were installed with individual water meters, and a bylaw amendment is expected to be presented at a future council meeting that would allow the new units to also be installed with individual meters.

Committee member Deb Heap spoke in favour of individual metering.

“If we're concerned with conservation at all, the only way you get it is with individual metering. ...As a park owner I know," Heap said.

Committee members were supportive of the expansion.

“I've heard nothing but great comments from anybody who's already living in the first phase,” said Coun. Ian Baillie.

“I think it's been a home run in terms of what we needed in this community. ...It's opened up a lot of possibilities for people.”

Hansen’s report estimated the District of Sicamous could receive approximately $186,636 in Development Cost Charges should the project go ahead.

The committee unanimously voted in favour of sending the proposal to a future council meeting, recommending that council approve the development permit application.