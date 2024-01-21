Vehicle crash on Highway 1 west of Salmon Arm slows traffic Sunday

Photo: DriveBC
A vehicle incident west of Salmon Arm on Highway 1 has slowed traffic, DriveBC reports.
Drivers can expect delays on Highway 1 near First Nations Road.
A nearby DriveBC webcam shows current road conditions are mostly covered in snow.
The extent of the incident is not known. Some reports say it’s a bad accident, and multiple vehicles are in the ditch in the area.
