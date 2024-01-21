Salmon Arm council to approve $100K for railway crossing warning lights

Photo: Google Street View View of current Northside Narcisse St. railway crossing lights

Salmon Arm city council is expected to approve a $100,000 ask Monday for enhanced railway crossing equipment on Narcisse Street.

Robert Niewenhuizen, Salmon Arm's director of engineering and public works, will submit a report recommending that the city approve $100,000 to pay for a cantilever light configuration that will make warning lights more visible for all road users.

“City staff have been working with Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railway, formerly CP Rail, in an effort to resolve some railway safety and compliance concerns at the Narcisse Street NW rail crossing," Niewenhuizen said in the report.

“The concern is with the visibility of the existing crossing warning light on the north approach.”

The Narcisse Street railway crossing is right across from the popular Church’s Thrift Store and the current warning light setup is not compliant with Transport Canada guidelines.

“The estimated cost for this work $190,923.00, which is to be shared 50 per cent CPKC and 50 per cent City of Salmon Arm," the report states.

“There is an opportunity for CPKC to apply for 50 per cent grant assistance through Transport Canada's Rail Safety Improvement Program.”

If the CPKC is approved for the grant, the city's share would fall to beneath $50,000.

Funds for the project will come from the R.R. Grade Crossing Reserve, if the ask is approved by council.

The R.R. Grade Crossing Reserve balance is currently estimated at approximately $114,000.

City council will discuss the matter at its meeting on Monday.