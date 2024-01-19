Shuswap Trail Alliance announces online silent auction for 2024 Shuswap Trails Fundraiser

Photo: Shuswap Trail Alliance STA volunteers pose with pickup truck

The Shuswap Trail Alliance invites the community to join them for the 2024 Shuswap Trails Fundraiser.

Last year's event raised more than $60,000 and attracted nearly 500 guests to the 2023 Trails Party.

Money raised supports Shuswap Trail Alliance projects around the region.

The 2024 silent auction will take place online over a 10-day period beginning on Feb. 2.

There will also be an online 50/50 raffle with tickets available now.

The silent auction will feature a wide variety of products and services provided by donation from local businesses and residents.

“We are truly blessed with the wide and varied network of outdoor recreational trails we’ve collaboratively developed, built and maintained over the years,” said Jen Bellhouse, executive director of the Shuswap Trail Alliance.

“While we understand there are a few disappointed folks that we aren’t hosting the in-person Trails Party this year, rest assured that something new is in the works, and stay tuned for an exciting announcement in coming months.”

The Shuswap Trail Alliance leverages funds raised through matching grants, donations, in-kind contributions, dedicated community project budgets and volunteer time to create and maintain greenway trails all around the Shuswap.

The 2024 Shuswap Trails Fundraiser runs Feb. 2 to Feb. 11. For more information visit their website.