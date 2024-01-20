City of Salmon Arm eyes $4.2M loan to fund pump station replacement

Photo: Luc Rempel

The City of Salmon Arm is planning to take out a $4.2-million loan to pay for a pump station replacement project.

At Monday's council meeting, Chelsea Van de Capelle, the city's chief financial officer, will submit a report recommending that the loan process begin.

The existing Zone 2 pump station was built in 1970 and is located on the north side of the CPKC rail corridor at Canoe Beach.

“The existing Zone 2 Pump Station has exceeded its useful life," reads a city report going to council.

“The proposed replacement will be relocated adjacent to the treatment plant (above the flood elevation), will increase operating capacity for future demand and will be constructed with modern equipment.”

The total cost of the replacement is estimated at approximately $4,950,000. The value of the loan would be $4,226,850.

The city will need to make monthly interest payments at a variable rate while the loan is under temporary borrowing.

“Once the project is complete, the city will transfer the outstanding balance to long-term borrowing,” the report states.

It is estimated that construction would be complete in the fall of 2025 or spring of 2026.

In order to help repay the debt, the report recommends an increase in the Water Frontage Parcel Tax.

"This option will result in the lowest cost and is distributed across all with access to the system and not just the users," the report reads.

The report estimates an additional cost to residents of approximately $22.50.

In order for the city to take out a loan, officials need to pass a loan authorization bylaw and then receive approval from the electors.

The report recommends using alternative approval procedures as it would be cheaper and more efficient than a referendum. That means the project would go ahead unless 10 per cent of Salmon Arm voters sign a petition demanding otherwise.

City staff has calculated that the 10 per cent required for the process is approximately 1,480 responses.

Council is scheduled to read the bylaw for Zone 2 pump replacement loan authorization at the city council meeting Monday.