New housing complex for seniors proposed for Sicamous

Photo: District of Sicamous

A new development proposed for Sicamous would include 37 housing units purpose-built for seniors, a District of Sicamous committee heard Wednesday.

The district's planning and development committee meeting reviewed a building permit application for the seniors housing complex at its Jan. 17 meeting.

The development is planned to be built at 316 Gordon Mackie Lane.

Roger Green, one of the project architects, attended the meeting virtually and presented the plans for the four-storey build.

“We have been working with a development specialist for BC Housing to produce this project for the Eagle Valley Seniors Housing Society," Green said.

He noted the building was specifically designed to meet the needs of seniors.

“This building is a little unique from most residential buildings, in that we have a very high level of accessibility on it simply because of what we're dealing with, with aging seniors," he said.

“We also have two elevators in the facility, so if there ever is an elevator that goes down, we have redundancy on that.”

Coun. Ian Baillie applauded the project.

“It looks great. I’m very, very excited about this project," Baillie said.

The committee voted in favour of sending the project to the District of Sicamous council for a vote, recommending council issue a building permit for the development.