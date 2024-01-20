Adams Lake Indian Band has logging fine reduced by more than $65K on appeal

Photo: Pixabay / MRyabinin

A Forest Appeals Commission panel has ruled in favour of a case put forward by the Adams Lake Indian Band, lowering an administrative penalty levelled against the band by more than $65,000.

According to a written decision published by the panel, which hears appeals and other matters related to the province's forestry act, the Adams Lake Indian Band was found to have violated the Forest and Range Practices Act in the summer of 2019 when several truckloads of unweighed logs were transported to a place other than a scaling station.

In the original decision, they were assessed an administrative penalty of $69,490.

The Adams Lake Indian Band filed an appeal of the decision. Jeffrey Hand, panel chair of the Forest Appeals Commission decided on the appeal.

The band appealed the original penalty on the grounds that it “did not receive any economic benefit as a result of this contravention." The band asked for the fine to be reduced to $2,000.

The unweighed logs were seized by the government and later sold at auction.

The band also appealed on the basis that the contravention was an officially induced error, meaning the contravention of the regulation was based on information that came from forestry officials. Band officials claimed they were told by a Ministry of Forests representative that the timber could be transported to a site of its choosing.

The provincial government argued the band’s contravention was not the result of an officially induced error, and by not having the birch weighed and added to their cut volume, the band would have additional cut volume available on future cutting permits which would constitute an economic benefit.

In his decision, Hand was not convinced by the argument of officially induced error, but he agreed with the band on its claim of no economic benefit.

“It is too speculative to say that the band will obtain an economic benefit in the future based on a harvest that has not yet occurred, which may not occur, and for which there is no evidence of value," he said in the decision.

“I find that the band has not received an economic benefit on which an administrative penalty can be based.”

In his decision, Hand noted the band had no history of similar contraventions and co-operated with the investigation, ruling that the penalty should be reduced.

“An administrative penalty should be based on the gravity and magnitude of the contravention and on account of deterrence," he wrote.

"I find an administrative penalty in the amount of $4,000 is warranted.”