CSRD recognizes Shuswap Tourism for winning 3 platinum awards in marketing

Photo: CSRD CSRD Director Kevin Flynn poses with Morgen Matheson and Stephanie Goodie from Shuswap Tourism

Shuswap Tourism has won three platinum awards for marketing excellence.

At a Jan. 18 board meeting, Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors congratulated the tourism agency on the awards.

Shuswap Tourism won two platinum MarCom Awards, one for a print brochure created in partnership with Salmon Arm’s Toliver Design, and another for a video campaign created in partnership with One Peak Creative from Kelowna.

They also won a platinum Viddy award for the same video campaign, which focused on asking a local to suggest vacation plans.

Morgen Matheson, team leader of Shuswap Tourism was on hand to speak to the board.

“Thank you, everyone. These three awards really mean a lot to us," Matheson said.

“We hope to not only provide good content for our community, but we hope that these awards just show that we also provide tremendous value.”

She stressed how much work is done to create these marketing campaigns, thanking Toliver Design and One Peak Creative for their work.

“I want to thank everyone that helped be a part of those videos and the creation of our marketing material," she said.

Matheson noted the video campaign has been a huge success for Shuswap Tourism.

“With our video we have seen millions of views on our videos, not just thousands. And it continues to grow and continues to help us gain followers throughout not only our local community but throughout the world, which is really wonderful.”

MarCom awards see approximately 6,500 entries every year. This year's Viddy awards had more than 2,500 submissions.