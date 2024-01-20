CSRD approves $250,000 for construction of Sicamous pump track

Photo: District of Sicamous

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors have allocated $250,000 to construct a pump track at Finlayson Park.

Directors voted to approve the funding at the CSRD's Jan. 18 board meeting. The funds will come from the Sicamous and Area E economic opportunity fund.

“We're encouraging our kids to get out, and we're encouraging an unplug and play community, so I think that this is a great investment for our area," said Colleen Anderson, Sicamous mayor and CSRD director.

Ron Oszust, mayor of Golden and CSRD director, spoke about his experience with the pump track in his town.

“It is one of the busiest areas in our recreational block that we have," Oszust said.

The motion was approved unanimously.