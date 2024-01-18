Cougar spotted on popular Salmon Arm hiking trails

Photo: WildSafe BC

A cougar has been spotted in Salmon Arm’s Little Mountain trail system.

Little Mountain Park contains a small trail network popular with hikers, joggers and dog walkers. The trail system also backs onto a residential neighbourhood.

The City of Salmon Arm said multiple cougar sightings were reported on the trails Wednesday morning. The city advised trail users to be cautious and remain aware of their surroundings.

WildSafe BC, also known as the British Columbia Conservation Foundation, has advice for encounters with cougars.

If someone comes across a cougar, they should keep calm, and never run. Children and small pets should be picked up right away. People should make themselves look as large as possible and back away slowly, keeping an eye on the cat and giving it space to make a clear exit.

Keep eye contact, and yell or make loud noises if a cougar starts to show aggression or begins to follow.

WildSafeBC said if a cougar has caught some prey, it could remain in the area.

“The cougar will stay near a kill site, returning to it regularly until the prey is completely consumed. If you encounter a kill, leave the area immediately and report the location to local authorities and the B.C. Conservation Officer Service.”

Conservation officers can be reached at at 1-877-952-7277.