Columbia Shuswap society concerned with first confirmed case of whirling disease in B.C.

Photo: Sascha Hallet, FishPathogens Rainbow trout affected by whirling disease.

The Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society is concerned about the discovery of whirling disease in Emerald Lake in Yoho National Park.

According to a CSISS press release, this detection marks the first-ever confirmed case of the disease in B.C.

"In response to this alarming discovery, CSISS acknowledges the immediate collaboration between Parks Canada and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) to confirm the presence of whirling disease in Yoho National Park," the statement said.

Parks Canada has closed all bodies of water in Yoho and Kootenay national parks until March 2024 in order to prevent further spread.

There have been suspected cases of whirling disease in the Kicking Horse River, Wapta Lake, Finn Creek and Monarch Creek.

Robyn Hooper, CSISS executive director, stressed the importance of preventative measures when it comes to the disease, caused by a microscopic parasite which primarily targets trout and salmon.

“No treatment is currently available, so containment and prevention are the best response at this time," Hooper said.

Once the parasite gets inside the fish, it feeds on cartilage found in the spine, resulting in deformities. This leads to a distinctive, whirling swimming pattern.

Infected fish have a high mortality rate. The fish release parasitic spores from their bodies, and when they die, more spores are released as their bodies decompose. These spores can remain alive in the sediment on the bottom of lakes and rivers for more than 20 years.

Whirling disease is not harmful to humans or other mammals.

“We are closely monitoring the situation at Emerald Lake and are ready to provide assistance and support as needed," CSISS wrote in its statement.

CSISS advocates for a "clean, drain and dry" protocol for all watercraft and fishing gear, including hip waders and non-motorized boats like stand-up paddleboards, canoes and kayaks.

Before leaving the shoreline, people are encouraged to clean off all visible plants, animals and mud from watercraft and equipment, and drain all water-containing devices, including the bilge and motor.

The equipment should be left to dry for at least five days, or dried thoroughly with towels, before using the watercraft again.

Hooper had other tips to prevent spreading invasive species.

“We want folks to know never to move fish or fish parts from one water body to another, and to use fish cleaning stations where available, or put fish parts into solid waste systems," Hooper said.

“Don’t dispose of fish or fish parts in a kitchen garburator.”

More information on whirling disease can be found on the provincial government’s website.