CSRD to vote on construction of new Loftus Lake trail in Blind Bay

Photo: Google Street View

CSRD directors will discuss a new Loftus Lake trail.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District, in partnership with the Shuswap Trail Alliance, is getting ready to start construction on a new accessible walking trail along the north side of the lake.

There are also plans for a parking lot and dog park at the lake.

Directors will be voting Thursday on approval to provide the Trail Alliance with $78,557.10 for construction of the trail.

Loftus Lake is located in Blind Bay, across the road from the Balmoral trail system.

A CSRD report notes that “more flat, accessible walkways (are) a key desire of residents, as well as more linkages between parks and green spaces.”

“This trail would potentially tie into the existing, larger Balmoral trail system.”

The total budget for the project is $393,500; $139,500 of that comes from an Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program grant that CSRD applied for in 2022; $214,000 comes from community works funds, and the final $40,000 is coming from reserve funding.

The parking lot and dog park will be tendered separately.