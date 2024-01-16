228686
Salmon Arm  

DriveBC issues warning to drivers with heavy snowfall in forecast for Trans-Canada Highway corridor

Warning to Hwy. 1 drivers

Motorists are being warned about treacherous conditions and potential short-notice closures on the Trans-Canada Highway between the Shuswap and Alberta.

According to DriveBC, a weather advisory is in effect between Sicamous and the Alberta border, where “significant” snowfall is expected.

“Travellers should expect rapidly changing conditions and challenging visibility,” the agency said.

“They should be prepared for possible short-notice closures for avalanche control.”

