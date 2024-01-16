CSRD to discuss rebuilding Scotch Creek Firehall and Community Centre in wake of wildfire destruction

Photo: Josh Dawson

The rebuilding of a community hub destroyed in the Bush Creek wildfire will be discussed by CSRD directors this week.

The Scotch Creek Firehall and Community Centre both burned to the ground in the blaze.

Columbia Shuswap Regional District directors will hear a report on the options available for rebuilding.

General manager of community and protective services Derek Sutherland says the firehall and community centre shared a building that was a “cultural and social hub in the community.”

“As staff are contemplating the rebuilding process, they are considering the option of splitting the community services building and the firehall to provide better service for each function,” Sutherland says in the report.

However, if the decision is made to split the buildings, it would require the purchase of an additional property.

“The fire service area has sufficient capital reserves that it could buy property for a new firehall, if required. However, there may be future tax increases to fund capital infrastructure repairs/replacements in the immediate to longer term.”

The report also notes that splitting the buildings could delay the building of a community centre.

“Once the board has provided guidance on how they would like to proceed with the rebuild, a designer, project manager will be engaged to start the process,” Sutherland says.

“Once the critical elements are established, staff and the project team will engage the community for input into the facility design.”