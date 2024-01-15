Sicamous Minor Hockey steps up to save tournament from cancellation

Photo: District of Sicamous

After a refrigeration system problem caused a sudden shutdown of the Enderby Arena, Sicamous Minor Hockey stepped up to prevent the cancellation of a U9 hockey tournament.

Sicamous Arena was already set to host a U7 hockey tournament last weekend when they decided to step up and host Enderby’s U9 tournament at the same time.

Nicole Albisser is the tournament coordinator for the Sicamous and District Minor Hockey Association.

“Because U9’s and U7’s actually play half ice anyway, we thought we could just combine their U9 tournament … and take them to our arena. And somehow make the impossible happen.”

“In the end, we just wanted to be the neighbour you want to have.”

Albisser said the plan to go ahead with the double tournament was only finalized in the evening Monday Jan. 8.

“We had a bit of a full time job there for a week.”

Albisser continued, “We ended up having a really good collaboration with our arena staff. And we built some temporary dressing rooms, in spots where it kind of worked with a simple tarp hang up and stuff.”

With two tournaments happening at the same time, there were 15 hockey teams using the arena and approximately 300 kids in attendance.

“All these teams were really happy to be able to still have their U9 tournament.”

“For especially the young kids to be able to go to a tournament is always the biggest thing and where all the kids really connect with each other.”

Albisser said it was a lot of work putting this together but it was worth the effort.

“The energy was just so positive.”

“I did end up calling all our U7 teams prior and making sure that everyone was okay that there will be a bit more chaos in the arena. But everyone was just so appreciative of us doing that and offering it to the neighbours that the energy was like no other”

Albisser said the association really appreciates all the support they got from teams and parents.

“Everyone was happy and buying lots of raffle tickets and supporting our fundraisers, which was also really amazing to see…we would do it all over again.”

Enderby Arena is expected to be closed for the rest of the season.