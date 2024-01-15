Chase to vote for new councillor in Jan. 20 byelection

Photo: Village of Chase

A byelection to elect a new councillor will take place Jan. 20 in Chase.

The vote comes after Coun. Ron Harder resigned in November. Harder moved away from Chase due to health concerns.

The elected candidate in the byelection will serve the remainder of the former councillor’s 2022-2026 term.

There are six candidates on the ballot:

Rick Berrigan

Kim Campbell

Beverly Iglesias

Alison Lauzon

Dan Stevens

Tanja Wilson

Berrigan has served on council before and even served one term as mayor of Chase.

Lauzon has also previously served on the village council.

To be eligible to vote in the byelection you must be 18 years of age or older, a Canadian citizen, a resident of B.C. for at least six months, and a resident of Chase for at least 30 days.

Voting day is Jan. 20, with voting open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Chase Community Hall.

You must bring two valid pieces of identification to cast your vote.