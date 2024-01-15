Sicamous council calls BC response on invasive mussel threat 'gross negligence'

Photo: District of Sicamous

Sicamous wants more action taken on keeping invasive mussels out of B.C. waters.

In discussing resolutions for the upcoming Southern Interior Local Government Association convention in Vernon, council discussed the mussel threat.

Coun. Pam Beech claimed the province has not listened to concerns.

“We keep asking, other municipalities keep asking, nothing's moving forward, nothing's changing. B.C. is the only province that doesn't have a mandated unplug and drain (regulation).”

“Every other province has this. There are templates out there, the Okanagan Basin Water Board created the template and circulated it,” Beech said.

“I kind of feel like it's gross negligence, because we're the ones that are going to be footing the bill and trying to manage this issue.”

Mayor Colleen Anderson shared her frustration.

“How many times do we have to take this to SILGA? ... I don't know how we get the province to work for the people and start listening.”

Beech said other provinces have taken the problem seriously.

“There is stuff being done by other provinces and the United States that are way ahead of B.C.,” she said.

"B.C. is an embarrassment. I'm embarrassed when I look at what we're doing.”

“… other provinces are dealing with federal regulations and they've got stuff in place. They've got 'pull the plug and drain' legislation in place. Alberta has got a canine unit that sniffs it out, 100% sniffs out and detects these mussels.”

Beech noted there are only two summer mussel detection checkpoints despite there being 16 official border crossings.

“Tell me how we are catching all of the boats that are coming up into B.C. with two checkpoints?” Beech continued.

Coun. Ian Baillie agreed the province isn’t acting fast enough.

“I think this is where there's something here that small communities have to start talking about.

"Saying hey, we matter too, when it comes to these issues and certainly with the mussel issue. That's a huge hit on the economy, potentially.”

Council agreed to draft three resolutions for the SILGA convention – one on the invasive mussel problem, one on providing more resources for small town economic development, and one on changes to the Tenancy Act of B.C.

The 2024 SILGA convention is set to take place in Vernon on Apr. 30.