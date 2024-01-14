Sicamous switching bylaw ticketing system to improve efficiency

Photo: Wikipedia

Sicamous is moving to a new bylaw enforcement and dispute system.

John Moore of Sicamous Bylaw Enforcement explained for council the switch from the Municipal Ticketing Information (MTI) to Bylaw Offence Notice (BON) system.

“The main drawback of the (MTI) system is that they must be delivered to an individual, so when I’m serving a ticket, I actually have to hand it to the person I’m serving,” he said.

“If someone wants to dispute it, it has to be dealt with through court.”

This could become a problem with short-term rental tickets because the majority of rentals are out-of-province owners.

“It's very difficult to actually issue an MTI to them for violations of the rules,” said Moore.

“We can hire a server to serve them in their own towns, but then we're looking at another expense.”

The BON system would allow for the mailing of tickets as well as a simplified dispute process.

“If they're disputed, they come to the adjudicator, he says yes or no and they pay or they don’t."

"Through court, I go to court. I have to present all my evidence, then a judge has to decide first if the offence occurred, then if the fine is of a reasonable amount. And then whether they're guilty or not."

Several communities have already made the switch, including Vernon, Lake Country, Kelowna, Enderby, the CSRD, Revelstoke, and Golden.

Costs associated with the switch include a minimum $300 a year to be part of the adjudication system that could go up to $2,000, depending on how many disputes there are.

Coun. Ian Baillie had a few misgivings.

“All of this bylaw stuff requires people to do the right thing. If a whole bunch of people all of a sudden just said ‘forget it, I'm frustrated. You guys are not being fair,’ the system kind of breaks down,” he said.

“So as long as we have a very clear process in place where we are trying to get that person to comply before we mail the ticket, then I think this could work,” said Baillie.

Council supported the switch.