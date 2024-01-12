Salmon Arm's Shaw Centre will open as a warming centre as cold snap continues

Photo: City of Salmon Arm

The Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm will be open for extended hours this weekend to provide a safe and warm place for residents to get out of the cold.

According to Environment Canada, the cold snap will continue through the weekend with a high of -17 C on Friday (-23 C with the wind chill) and -18 C on Saturday (-22 C with the wind chill). Sunday is forecast to hit a high of -17 C.

Residents are invited to head to the centre to enjoy the indoor walking track or simply get out of the cold and warm up in the arena.

The Shaw Centre will be open on Friday and Saturday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. on the Hucul side. The spectator side walking track will be open from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m., with access limited in the evenings due to Salmon Arm Silverbacks home games.

On Sunday, all areas of the centre will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.