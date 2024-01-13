Sicamous to write letter showing support for ban on illicit drug use in public parks

Photo: Google Guide/Jihwan Park

Sicamous council has agreed to write a letter to the B.C. government expressing support for a new provincial law which aims to prohibit public consumption of illegal substances but has been blocked by the Supreme Court.

Mayor Colleen Anderson brought council's attention to Bill 34 during a Jan. 10 meeting.

The Restricting Public Consumption of Illegal Substances Act received royal assent in November. The act would ban the consumption of drugs within six metres of all building entrances and bus stops, within 15 metres of playgrounds, spray parks and skate parks, and in parks, beaches and sports fields.

The B.C. Supreme Court has imposed a temporary injunction on the act, ruling in favour of arguments brought forward by the Harm Reduction Nurses Association.

The District of Sicamous passed a bylaw similar to Bill 34 in April 2023.

“I'm bringing it back to council, because I don't want to wait until we're fighting over this again," Anderson said.

"I would like us to put [forward] a motion or put a letter together to the minister and support Bill 34 as opposed to waiting for more fallout.”

Coun. Malcolm Makayev agreed.

“I think it's a great idea. You could attach our resolution and say as a community we support Bill 34, and I think as a province, we do too.”

Coun. Ian Baillie also voiced his support.

“No one is saying that people with addiction issues don't deserve and need support and space, but we need to balance public space needs as well. And that's why I think that the province had it right, and I think we got it right," Baillie said.

"I feel the same way," agreed Coun. Siobhan Rich.

"I mean, it's easy to say they have constitutional rights, but so do everyone else and honestly, children need to be protected because they can't speak for their constitutional rights."

However, Rich added she doesn't believe the bill will solve the underlying problems.

“I do think that we need to point out that they're trying to look for the cheapest solution and they're avoiding the obvious one, which is to fund safe injection sites in a safe place, in a discreet place. …And that would be a solution," she said.

“And it wouldn't put our families and our children and other people at risk. So I would be in favour of making that point as well.”

The council passed a motion to write a letter to the provincial government expressing support the act. Council also plans to send the letter to other local municipalities and the Columbia Shuswap Regional District to give them an opportunity to support it as well.