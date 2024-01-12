Daughter of woman killed in Hwy 97A crash calls for change at Sicamous council meeting

Photo: Google Maps

The daughter of a woman who died in a head-on collision on Highway 97A last month called for new safety measures at a District of Sicamous council meeting.

Audrey Currie, 63, was killed when a logging truck collided with her minivan on Dec. 3 on Highway 97A at Mara Lake.

Yvonne Cartwright, Currie's daughter, spoke at the District of Sicamous council meeting on Jan. 10, calling for changes to the highway to improve safety through the winter months.

Cartwright said she was originally looking to ban truckers from using the highway, but has reconsidered.

“I decided that ultimately, it doesn't matter...if the truckers were banned from the highway, because no matter what, people can still cross the middle line," she said.

“I've been looking a lot into prevention. And ultimately I've come up with three different solutions.”

Cartwright noted she hadn't yet received all of the data she requested while looking into highway crashes. She told council she is still waiting for reports from the provincial ministry of transportation, as well as road maintenance reports from AIM Roads.

She said her first solution is for road maintenance to be completed "effectively and in a timely manner."

“I did notice that there was also a news report already stating the concern for the road maintenance in the area. And it's mentioned that if the government can't provide the appropriate road maintenance in a timely manner, then potentially the road should be closed until it can be done," Cartwright said.

“I've also come up with the potential for a median. So a cement median, or a cable median to be put in place, especially in the areas that are the ones with the winding roads just to make it a little bit safer so people can't cross that middle line.”

Cartwright's third solution was to change the speed limit on that section of the highway.

“I wonder if that's also part of the issue, that the speed limit doesn't need to be 90 kilometres an hour on those winding roads.”

Councillors thanked Cartwright for her presentation, offering condolences for the death of her mother.

Mayor and councillors agreed safety issues on Highway 97A need to be addressed.

Any changes to the highway would fall under the jurisdiction of the provincial Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure.

Coun. Malcolm Makayev offered Cartwright some advice on her proposals.

“To add a median barrier, you'd add at least three or four metres more to the road width and that just isn't there because of the rock base and the lake," Makayev said.

“[For] road maintenance, you can always send a letter to the ministry of transportation that asks if the road was maintained to standards during that time period, or if there's a history of the road and bridge maintenance contractor not maintaining the road to standard."

He said if the road is being maintained to standard and crashes are still happening, Cartwright could request a review of the standards.

“There can be two issues. The current standards aren't being enforced by the ministry to their privatized road and bridge maintenance contractor, or the standards aren't high enough to avoid accidents.”

Makayev said Cartwright could speak with local police to try and obtain support for a speed limit reduction.

“It's always helpful to talk to our local Staff Sgt. Murray McNeil to see if we can get a support letter from the RCMP to reduce the speed limit in that area."

Makayev suggested the council might support her efforts, particularly for a review of the area speed limit.

“If you got a support letter from ourselves to review the speed limit in conjunction with the support letter from the RCMP, that would prompt some action from the district highways manager to at least review the speed limit in that area with the view of possibly reducing it," he said.

Coun. Ian Baillie said Cartwright has raised an important point about road maintenance, noting many people have felt roads are unsafe at times. He said Highway 97A is a "very unforgiving road."

“It reminds me a lot of the road prior to the 2010 Olympics up to Whistler. Hairpin turns, basically, and if you hit some black ice, you're going into the opposite lane and there were, at that time, a lot of deaths on Highway 99," Baillie said.

Sarah Kyllo, the district's chief corporate officer, noted council has already instructed staff to draft a letter to be sent to the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure regarding road maintenance concerns and safety.

“We're still working on it, and actually incorporated into that is for the ministry to advise whether the standards are being met,” Kyllo said.

Coun. Bob Evans pointed out several years ago, Mayor Colleen Anderson proposed the road be classified as a scenic route, which would bar commercial trucks from the highway. Ultimately the province didn’t agree to give Highway 97A that designation.

Coun. Siobhan Rich spoke about possibly closing the road in the winter and renewing the push for the scenic route classification.

“I do think that if they can't maintain them, they should be shut. We shouldn't be losing lives on this kind of thing and someone losing six hours of their day is not worth a life," Rich said.

Council agreed to incorporate Highway 97A concerns into the letter staff are drafting. Council members also told Cartwright they would send her data they received from a traffic impact study the district conducted last summer.