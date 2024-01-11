Salmon Arm council agrees to take over maintenance of Elk's Park baseball diamonds

Photo: Google Street View

Salmon Arm city council has agreed to enter into a five year formal field use agreement for Elk's Park, aiming to improve maintenance and introduce upgrades for the park's baseball diamonds.

Chief Administrative Officer Erin Jackson presented the report to council at its Jan. 8 meeting.

“The Salmon Arm Elk’s Recreation Society property, located at 3690 30th St. NE, has been the home of two very well used ball diamonds," Jackson said, noting the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association is the primary user of these fields.

“Through discussions with both the Elks and SAMBA, the city became aware that there were a number of issues, one of which is that the Elks board is aging and relies upon a caretaker for the operations of the entire property. And sometimes that's a struggle.”

In the 2024 budget, council has set aside funds for bathroom upgrades and enhanced field maintenance at the park, which will move forward with council's formal adoption of this motion.

“It's important that it's formalized and has a five year term so that we can justify spending some money improving the quality of the fields for minor baseball," said Coun. Kevin Flynn.

Mayor Alan Harrison was also happy to see this agreement come into place.

“The result of this and the result of the 2024 budget allocation by council will be that the ball fields will, over time, be brought back up to a standard that is the city standard," Harrison said.

The Shuswap Recreation Society will be responsible for field bookings, and the Salmon Arm Minor Baseball Association is expected to continue as the primary user group.