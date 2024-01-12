Salmon Arm recreation facilities will see 3% rate increase starting February

Photo: Google Street View

Recreation rates for facilities owned by the City of Salmon Arm will be going up this year.

The rate increase was announced at the Salmon Arm city council meeting on Jan. 8.

Derin Gerow, Shuswap Recreation Society general manager, presented a report to council announcing the increases.

“The proposed rate increases have been set at 3 per cent, which aligns with the consumer price index, and the rate is proposed to take effect Feb. 1 2024," Gerow said.

He added there was a 7 per cent rate hike in 2022, the first increase since 2018.

“Many of the drop-in rates are paid in cash, and therefore we rounded this increase to the nearest quarter. As a result, the actual change of these drop in rates will vary from 3 per cent," Gerow noted.

Shuswap Recreation Society will also be adding 10 and 30 use punch cards for drop-in users. The punch cards offer a 10 per cent discount rather than paying for individual drop-in sessions. Punch cards expire one year after purchase.

In the written report, Gerow noted city staff will monitor comparison rates among other regional recreation facilities "in order to maintain equity and reduce the likelihood that users will travel to neighbouring communities to use facilities."

The Shuswap Recreation Society is responsible for the operation of the Arena Complex, Recreation Centre, Little Mountain Sports Complex and Memorial Indoor Arena.

Programming rates will be unaffected by the increases, as those rates are strictly based on cost recovery.