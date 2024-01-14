City of Salmon Arm launches Official Community Plan update survey

Photo: Luc Rempel

The City of Salmon Arm is seeking input from residents to update its official community plan.

The city has announced plans to update its official community plan, and to ensure the plan matches current community priorities the city launched an online survey.

An official community plan provides the overall vision and direction for the future of the community. It can help the mayor and council ensure that they're prioritizing projects and making decisions according to what matters most to residents.

The original official community plan was approved in 2011 and the city has decided it’s time to update the plan to reflect how the community has changed in 12 years.

After the survey results are gathered, staff and council will create an initial draft of the plan before it goes back for further public review.

The survey is open to the public until Feb. 2 at 4 p.m.

You can learn more about the official community plan on the City of Salmon Arm website and you can fill out the survey here.